CHICAGO (CBS)– A Chicago police squad car was damaged after a man jumped from the vehicle early Saturday morning.
According to Chicago police, officers were breaking up a large gathering inside a hotel room, in the 400 block of North Dearborn Street around 1:30 a.m., when a man jumped from the roof of the parked squad car onto the windshield.
The windshield of the car was damaged.
Police said the offender fled on foot and no one is in custody. It is not known how many people were at the large gathering.