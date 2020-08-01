By Ed Curran
CHICAGO (CBS)– It’s a spectacular summer day for a test drive and this morning we’re behind the wheel of a luxury SUV.
I’ve never been an escalade guy. It’s a fine vehicle and I’ve driven several, but I’m perhaps a little more impressed with this caddy.
This is the Cadillac XT6 is a three row SUV that’s not overly large or obnoxiously opulent. It has really great styling on the outside, with its curves and 20″ wheels, and the interior is perhaps a step-down from top-of-the-line luxury. It’s still a great looking interior with a decent amount of space in the third row.
When you’re driving a vehicle like this, you want to be able to haul stuff, and making room in the back is easy. By simply pushing a couple of buttons you can fold down the seats to reveal a huge amount of cargo space.
There’s a four cylinder or a 310 HP six cylinder to choose from. I’d take the 6 for a car this size, buckle up, hit 60 in under 7 seconds, and enjoy the smooth Cadillac ride.
The Cadillac XT6 comes in just under $60,000.