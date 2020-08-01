CHICAGO (CBS) — A Chicago mother who lost her son to gun violence is helping others find hope and healing through music and generosity.
Pam Bosley lost her son, Terrell, when he was shot and killed during a robbery in 2006 as he unloaded musical equipment outside the Lights of Zion Missionary Bible Church. Terrell Bosley was a musician who loved playing gospel music.
On Saturday, his parents and volunteers were keeping his legacy alive. They handed out hundreds of boxes of food, masks, and other necessities outside New Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church, at 8850 S. Cottage Grove Ave. in the Chatham community.
The Bosley said they are on a mission to provide positive activities for young people, as well as assistance for family in need.