CHICAGO (CBS)– The Indiana State Department of Health reported an additional 989 new COVID-19 cases Saturday.
The additional cases bring the total number of reported COVID-19 cases to 67,122.
The latest #COVID19 case information for Indiana is now available on the ISDH website.
Here are the updated numbers:
🔹 Total positive cases: 67,122
🔹 Total deaths: 2,771
🔹 Tests reported to ISDH: 758,606
Learn more ➡️ https://t.co/Y5bCbraX48 pic.twitter.com/p9lB75E2Kx
— Indiana State Department of Health (@StateHealthIN) August 1, 2020
A total of 2,771 residents are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of six over the previous day.