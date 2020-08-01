DOWNLOAD NEW APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Coronavirus, Indiana, Indiana COVID-19

CHICAGO (CBS)– The Indiana State Department of Health reported an additional 989 new COVID-19 cases Saturday.

The additional cases bring the total number of reported COVID-19 cases to 67,122.

A total of 2,771 residents are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of six over the previous day.