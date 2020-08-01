CHICAGO (CBS) — It was a long wait, but the magnificent Museum of Science and Industry reopened Saturday after four months.

“Hello Again,” read colorful banners unfurled between the museum’s Ionic columns.

With the reopening came new rules. Masks or face coverings are required for everyone over the age of 2, and visitors all must reserve a timed-entry ticket online in advance.

Tickets will arrive by email.

The museum is also using physical distancing measures inside.

High-touch areas will be disinfected hourly, and hand sanitizer will be available throughout the museum. Some exhibits will be closed or modified to reduce crowding. Tours of the Coal Mine and the U-505 submarine will be suspended, although the U-505 exhibit space will remain open. The Idea Factory and Future Energy Chicago exhibits will be closed.

The museum has rescheduled the opening of the “Marvel: Universe of Super Heroes” exhibit until next year. Originally scheduled to open in October, the new dates will be March 4, 2021 through March 6, 2021. Guests who already purchased tickets will be contacted to reschedule their visit.

MSI’s iconic north doors also will be open for entry for the first time in 15 years, and the museum also will be setting up a tent and tables on its front lawn, to offer food and beverage sales for guests, who can use the large grass lawn for picnics.

The museum will be open on Wednesdays through Sundays, and closed on Mondays and Tuesdays.

Admission for all guests will be free through Aug. 14.

For more information on the museum’s rules and guidelines during the pandemic, visit msichicago.org/welcome