Javy Báez's Single In 11th Gives Cubs Victory Over PiratesJavier Báez singled through a drawn-in infield in the 11th inning, scoring David Bote from third base and giving the Chicago Cubs a victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday.

Chicago Smash Fall Short To New York Empire In World TeamTennis FinalsThe Chicago Smash fell to the New York Empire Sunday in the World TeamTennis Final at The Greenbrier "America's Resort" in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia.

Madrigal's First Big League Win As White Sox Top Kansas CityWhite Sox prospect Nick Madrigal had the first four hits of his promising big league career, including two during a seven-run seventh inning, and Chicago beat the Kansas City Royals on Sunday to finish a three-game sweep.

Chatwood Fans 11, Cubs Hit 3 Homers To Beat PiratesTyler Chatwood matched a career high with 11 strikeouts in another terrific performance, and the Chicago Cubs used the long ball to beat the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday night.

Gio Gonzalez Makes First Start For White Sox As They Clobber Kansas City RoyalsGio Gonzalez made his first start for the hot-hitting Chicago White Sox more than 16 years after they drafted him, and the veteran responded by holding the Kansas City Royals scoreless into the fourth inning of a rout Saturday night.

Chicago Smash Top Orlando In World TeamTennis Semifinal, Headed To FinalsThe Chicago Smash are a new team competing in World TeamTennis in the playoff semifinals in West Virginia.