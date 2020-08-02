NILES, Ill. (CBS) — The body of a Niles police sergeant was set to be flown home Monday, three days after he died from injuries in a motorcycle accident in Texas.
Sgt. Joseph Lazo was one of three current or former Niles officers killed in the accident. Retired Detective Joseph Paglia and Community Service Officer Michael White also died in the crash two weeks ago Saturday.
All three were riding with their Thin Blue Line motorcycle club in Kerrville, Texas, about an hour northwest of San Antonio, when an oncoming car crossed over the center line and into the group of riders.
Paglia was president of the Chicago chapter of the motorcycle club, while White was secretary.
Also killed was Jerry Wayne Harbour of Houston, a retired U.S. Army lieutenant colonel and pilot for Eastern Airlines, CBS affiliate KEYE-TV in Austin reported.
Several others were injured.
Police said the driver who hit them was drunk at the time.