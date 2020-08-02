DOWNLOAD NEW APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
NILES, Ill. (CBS) — The body of a Niles police sergeant was set to be flown home Monday, three days after he died from injuries in a motorcycle accident in Texas.

Sgt. Joseph Lazo was one of three current or former Niles officers killed in the accident. Retired Detective Joseph Paglia and Community Service Officer Michael White also died in the crash two weeks ago Saturday.

Sgt. Joseph Lazo

Sgt. Joseph Lazo (Credit: Niles Police)

Niles Police Officers Killed In Texas Crash

Retired Detective Joseph Paglia (top) and Community Service Officer Michael White (bottom center) (Credit: Niles Police)

All three were riding with their Thin Blue Line motorcycle club in Kerrville, Texas, about an hour northwest of San Antonio, when an oncoming car crossed over the center line and into the group of riders.

Paglia was president of the Chicago chapter of the motorcycle club, while White was secretary.

Also killed was Jerry Wayne Harbour of Houston, a retired U.S. Army lieutenant colonel and pilot for Eastern Airlines, CBS affiliate KEYE-TV in Austin reported.

Several others were injured.

Police said the driver who hit them was drunk at the time.