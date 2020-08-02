WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.V. (CBS Chicago/CBS Sports) –The Chicago Smash fell to the New York Empire Sunday in the World TeamTennis Final at The Greenbrier “America’s Resort” in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia.
New York won on ultimate point, CBS Sports reported.
The Smash were one set away from the winning, but as CBS Sports put it, the Empire was able to strike back. Coco Vandeweghe and Nicole Melichar took the deciding point of the tiebreaker to send the Championship to Extended Play, giving New York the confidence to take the win.
The super-tiebreaker win was one for the ages as Vandeweghe and Melichar fought back to help their team be the first to seven wins.
The Empire took the title earned the King Trophy and $1 million in prize money.
Vandeweghe was named the WTT Championship Female MVP.
The teamed event was one of the first in the United States to welcome fans in amidst the coronavirus pandemic and was able to do so after strict protocols for players and commitment to safety from everyone involved. The Final welcomed in limited fans.
The New York Empire found their way to the Finals after faring well enough against their regular season opponents to clinch a playoff berth. They sat in the standings at 7 wins and 7 losses as the final of the four teams to make the playoffs. They just beat out the Washington Kastles who ended with 6 wins and 8 losses.
Their path to the Finals was through the Philadelphia Freedoms, whom they beat in the semifinals.
The Chicago Smash, with 2017 US Open Champion Sloane Stephens, clinched a playoff berth with 9 wins and 5 losses. They had the third-best record in the playoffs and beat the Orlando Storm to grab their spot in the Finals.
CBS Sports’ Shanna McCarriston contributed to this report.