By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Chicago, Chicago Forecast, Chicago Weather, Lakefront Weather, RealTime Weather, storms, Sunday forecast

CHICAGO (CBS) — Sunday will bring some peaks of sun with scattered showers and thunderstorms mainly during the afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the lower 80s but will only reach the upper 70s at the lakefront.

Monday will also bring scattered storms at times.

Conditions will be dry the rest of the week. Highs will reach the upper 70s Monday through Wednesday, but temperatures will gradually warm, reaching the 80s by Thursday.

Forecast: 

Sunday – Partly to mostly cloudy, pm scattered showers and storms. Highs in low 80s

Sunday night – Mostly cloudy, scattered storms. Lows in mid 60s