Chatwood Fans 11, Cubs Hit 3 Homers To Beat PiratesTyler Chatwood matched a career high with 11 strikeouts in another terrific performance, and the Chicago Cubs used the long ball to beat the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday night.

Gio Gonzalez Makes First Start For White Sox As They Clobber Kansas City RoyalsGio Gonzalez made his first start for the hot-hitting Chicago White Sox more than 16 years after they drafted him, and the veteran responded by holding the Kansas City Royals scoreless into the fourth inning of a rout Saturday night.

Chicago Smash Top Orlando In World Team Tennis Semifinal, Headed To FinalsThe Chicago Smash are a new team competing in World Team Tennis in the playoff semifinals in West Virginia.

Blackhawks Stun Edmonton Oilers In Series OpenerRookie winger Dominik Kubalik scored two goals and added three assists, leading the Chicago Blackhawks to a win over the host Edmonton Oilers in the opener of their best-of-five qualifying round series on Saturday.

Darvish Shines As Chicago Cubs Beat Pittsburgh Pirates 6-3Chicago also got a solo home run from Jason Kipnis in its fourth win in five games. It was the first homer of the season for the veteran second baseman, a suburban Chicago native who agreed to a minor league deal with the Cubs in February.

Engel, Keuchel Lead White Sox To 3-2 Victory Over Royals