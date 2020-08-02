DOWNLOAD NEW APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:RealTime Weather, Tim McGill, Weather

CHICAGO (CBS) — Look for mostly cloudy conditions with scattered showers and thunderstorms Sunday evening, and more showers possible late Sunday night.

The low Sunday night is in the middle 60s.

High Temperatures: 08.02.2020

(Credit: CBS 2)

It will be mostly cloudy Monday with on-and-off scattered showers and a slight chance for a thunderstorm. It will also be cooling off Monday with highs only in the 70s.

Precipitation Chances: 08.02.2020

(Credit: CBS 2)

It will be mainly dry Tuesday through the end of the week. It will be feeling almost like fall for a few days with highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s, but warmer by the weekend with 80s returning.