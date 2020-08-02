CHICAGO (CBS) — Look for mostly cloudy conditions with scattered showers and thunderstorms Sunday evening, and more showers possible late Sunday night.
The low Sunday night is in the middle 60s.
It will be mostly cloudy Monday with on-and-off scattered showers and a slight chance for a thunderstorm. It will also be cooling off Monday with highs only in the 70s.
It will be mainly dry Tuesday through the end of the week. It will be feeling almost like fall for a few days with highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s, but warmer by the weekend with 80s returning.