CHICAGO (CBS) — Indiana state health officials Sunday announced 784 new COVID-19 cases and an additional four deaths from the novel coronavirus. That brings the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 67,857 and the total number of deaths to 2,775.
An additional 200 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients with no positive tests on record, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.
The latest #COVID19 case information for Indiana is now available on the ISDH website.
Here are the updated numbers:
🔹 Total positive cases: 67,857
🔹 Total deaths: 4
🔹 Tests reported to ISDH: 769,043
Learn more ➡️ https://t.co/Y5bCbqTmcA pic.twitter.com/6cDIzLDs9C
— Indiana State Department of Health (@StateHealthIN) August 2, 2020
As of Sunday more than 37% of ICU beds and 85% of ventilators in the state were available.
So far 769,043 tests for unique individuals have been reported, according to ISDH. That’s up from 758,606 on Saturday.
Beginning Tuesday ISDH will offer free tests this week from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the following counties: Brown, Elkhart, Jasper, Kosciusko, LaGrange, Lake, Marshall, Perry, Spencer, Switzerland, Tippecanoe and Wells.
Testing site locations can be found at www.coronavirus.in.gov.