CHICAGO (CBS) — Illinois public health officials Sunday announced 1,467 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including an additional 14 confirmed deaths due to the novel coronavirus. That brings the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 181,943 and the total number of confirmed deaths to 7,517, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

The deaths reported include a woman in her 90s in Adams County; a woman in her 60s, two men in their 60s, one man in his 70s, one woman in her 80s, and a man in his 90s in Cook County; one man in his 60s in Kane County; one man in his 70s in Madison County; one man in his 50s in McHenry County; one woman in her 90s in Montgomery County; one man in his 90s in Montgomery County; one man in his 90s in Rock Island County; and two women in their 80s in Winnebago County.

Within the last 24 hours, laboratories reported 38,945 specimens for a total of 2,778,332, according to IDPH. The preliminary statewide positivity rate from July 26 through August 1 is 3.9%.

As of Saturday night, 1,407 people in Illinois were reported to be hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 339 were in intensive care and 126 were on ventilators.