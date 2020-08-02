EVANSTON, Ill. (CBS) — An Illinois state representative on Sunday called for the end of history classes in Illinois schools until “appropriate alternatives” are developed.
Speaking at the Robert Crown Center in Evanston, state Rep. LaShawn Ford (D-Chicago) said current history teaching overlook the contributions of Blacks, women, the Jewish community, the LGBTQ community, the Latinx community, and other groups.
“It’ll cost us as a society in the long run forever when we don’t understand our brothers and sisters that we live, work, and play with,” Ford said.
Ford is calling on the Illinois State Board of Education and all local school districts to take immediate action by removing current history books and curriculum he says “unfairly” communicates history.