CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago businesses reported $66 million worth of damaged or stolen property to police during the looting and unrest after George Floyd’s death, according to public records obtained by the CBS 2 Morning Insiders.

CBS 2’s Tim McNicholas learned some businesses are now hearing back from the city on whether they will get help rebuilding.

Security video from the Goddess and the Baker, 225 N. LaSalle St., shows people breaking windows and shuffling in and one of the restaurant for more on the night of Saturday, May 30.

“Probably $300,000 or $400,000 worth of damage,” said owner Tamar Mizrahi.

Mizrahi said it will be another 90 days or so before the location at LaSalle Street and Wacker Drive reopens.

She is currently working with her insurance company on the repair costs.

“I respect the peaceful protesters. I feel like what they’re protesting for is important and I think they’re doing it in the right way,” Mizrahi said. “It’s very hard to understand the other group we’re talking about, because they’re really just creating more damage and more havoc to an already trying and tough 2020.”

Mizrahi applied for a grant from the city intended to help looted businesses, but City Hall said recipients are based on a lottery and Mizrahi was not so lucky.

Eddie Kim’s family, on the other hand, got some good news. The city is awarding him $4,000 after his family’s Bronzeville fashion store was looted.

“I was for the protest, for the movement. Obviously, Black lives matter to us,” Kim said, “and I just feel like there’s some people out there that just took this as an opportunity for their own gain, and I know the difference.”

Their insurance will not help them out, so Kim and his sister formed a GoFundMe back in June, which raised more than $200,000 as they work to reopen this fall.

“That was the main reason why we’re reopening, to be honest,” Kim said.

The Kims make up one of 1,800 police reports filed for looting or vandalism across the city.

A few miles south of Bronzeville, the 5400 block of South Wentworth Avenue racked up 20 reports – more than any other block. That includes a high-profile burglary at the office of U.S. Rep. Bobby Rush (D-Illinois).

The other 19 reports came from the surrounding shopping center, where some businesses have reopened, but not all.

The city has announced a total of $6 million in grant funding so far, through the Together Now Fund for businesses impacted by COVID-19 or the looting and vandalism earlier this summer.

And back in the Loop, Mizrahi plans to reapply for the second round.

The city said details on the second round will be announced in the days ahead. They confirmed if you’re eligible, but didn’t make the first round, you can reapply.