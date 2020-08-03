CHICAGO (CBS) — At least 34 people had been shot this weekend in Chicago, and nine of them had been killed.

Among those who lost their lives was 9-year-old Janari Ricks, who was shot and killed at 6:45 p.m. Friday while playing outside the Cabrini Rowhouses in the 900 block of North Cambridge Avenue.

Police said the gunman opened fire on a group of people behind the townhomes – the last occupied section of the Cabrini-Green public housing development – when Janari was struck.

The 9-year-old lay bleeding after he was shot and was later pronounced dead. No one was in custody in the shooting as of Sunday afternoon.

In other fatal incidents:

At 12:31 a.m. Saturday, a 26-year-old man inside a residence with others in the 200 block of East 55th Place in the Washington Park neighborhood, when he was shot in the head and chest. The man, identified as Aaron Brown, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Five people were shot, and one of them was killed, at a backyard party at 12:37 a.m. Saturday in the 100 block of North Laporte Avenue in the South Austin neighborhood. Two people came up and started shooting, police said.

A 23-year-old man, identified as Nautica Thompson, was shot multiple times in the body and was pronounced dead at West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park. An 18-year-old man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition with shots to the forearm and abdomen, a 32-year-old man was shot in the left quad and was taken to West Suburban in good condition, an 18-year-old woman was shot three times in the buttocks and was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in good condition, and a 28-year-old woman was shot once in the left leg and was taken to Stroger in good condition.

Officer nearby heard the gunshots and apprehended two people they saw fleeing from the scene, while a weapon was recovered. The men were taken in for questioning by detectives as the investigation continued.

Around 2:42 a.m. Saturday, a woman was found on the back porch of a residence in the 4500 block of West West End Avenue in the West Garfield Park neighborhood with gunshot wounds to the back. She was pronounced dead at Mount Sinai Hospital.

Around 5:25 a.m. Saturday, a 44-year-old man was found unresponsive in the 6100 block of South Troy Street in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood with a gunshot wound to the neck. Paramedics were summoned, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene. He was identified as Juan Cervantes-Sierra.

At 5:51 a.m. Saturday, a 23-year-old man was shot in the chest and leg in the 7700 block of South Phillips Avenue in South Shore. He was unable to speak to officers and witness accounts changed before he was pronounced dead at the University of Chicago Medical Center. He was identified as DeMarcus Wiggins.

Two men were shot and killed around 6 a.m. Sunday in the 2300 block of South Kolin Avenue in Lawndale. A ShotSpotter notification led police to the block and they found the men dead inside the vehicle. Both were 28 years old, police said.

At 12:40 p.m. Sunday, 38-year-old man was shot and killed in the 6400 block of South Green Street in Englewood. He was on the street when a light-colored vehicle pulled up and someone inside fired shots at him, police said. The man was pronounced dead with gunshot wounds to the back and head and was pronounced dead at the scene.