Abreu, Moncada Homer As White Sox Spoil Brewers' Home OpenerJosé Abreu hit a tying, two-run homer in the seventh inning, Leury García scored on a wild pitch in the eighth and Yoan Moncada added a solo shot in the ninth to lift the Chicago White Sox over Milwaukee in the Brewers' belated home opener Monday night.

Kris Bryant Homers, Alec Mills Shines As Surging Cubs Beat RoyalsKris Bryant homered in his return to the lineup and Alec Mills pitched seven effective innings, helping the Chicago Cubs beat the Kansas City Royals on Monday night for their fourth consecutive win.

White Sox 'Field Of Dreams' Game In Iowa Postponed Until 2021The game at a newly constructed ballpark on the cornfield adjacent to the site of the 1989 movie had been scheduled for Aug. 13 in Dyersville.

Blackhawks' Caggiula Suspended For Game 2 Vs. OilersThe hit occurred in the second period of Chicago's Game 1 victory.

Blackhawks Stanley Cup Winner Brent Sopel Shares Dark Moments Confronting DyslexiaTears streamed down Brent Sopel’s face as he watched himself on screen, summoning the courage to detail the darkest moments of his lifelong struggles with dyslexia.

Javy Báez's Single In 11th Gives Cubs Victory Over PiratesJavier Báez singled through a drawn-in infield in the 11th inning, scoring David Bote from third base and giving the Chicago Cubs a victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday.