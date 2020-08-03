CHICAGO (CBS)– A cold front is moving through, bringing more showers and thunderstorms.
Monday’s high temperatures will be in the middle 70s, which is more typical of the middle of September. Showers and thunderstorms are possible in the morning and again in the afternoon.
Breezy conditions are causing a Lakeshore Flood Advisory through Tuesday morning due to large waves and high water levels. This will cause hazardous swimming conditions.
There will be a slight chance for showers early Tuesday morning followed by sunshine. Temperatures remain on the cool side, in the low to middle 70s.
The rest of the week will be a bit warmer with temperatures climbing to the low to mid 80s. The next storm chance is not until Sunday.