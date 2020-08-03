CHICAGO (CBS) — Illinois is beginning the month of August with the same trend of new COVID-19 cases as it saw at the end of July, with another day of new cases in the four figures.

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Monday reported 1,298 new confirmed coronavirus cases, including 10 additional deaths. It was the 13th day in a row the state reported more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases.

IDPH reported more than 1,000 daily cases 18 times in July, compared to only twice in June.

The new cases announced Monday came as IDPH reported 28,475 tests for COVID-19 statewide in the past 24 hours, for a one-day positive test rate of 4.6%. The seven-day statewide positive test rate for the past week stands at 4.0%, compared to 3.8% one week ago, and 2.6% at the start of July.

Since the start of the pandemic, Illinois has reported a total of 183,241 cases, including 7,526 deaths.

As of Sunday night, 1,418 virus patients in Illinois were being treated in hospitals, including 347 patients in intensive care, and 132 on ventilators. The statewide COVID-19 hospitalization rates have been relatively flat since late June.