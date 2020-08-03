CHICAGO (CBS) — The Driver Services section of the Illinois Secretary of State’s office facility in Roseland will be closed until Wednesday, Aug. 12, after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.
Driver’s licenses and state IDs will not be available at the Chicago South facility, at 9901 S. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. close to Chicago State University, during that time. The facility is also called the Charles Chew Secretary of State Driver Services Facility.
The Vehicle Services and Administrative Hearings sections of the building will still be open for those who have hearings scheduled or who have to renew license plate stickers or apply for titles and registrations.
Staffers who work at the Drivers Facility at Chicago South will be quarantined for 14 days, and the section is being cleaned and sanitized according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.
The Secretary of State’s office reminded the public that all expiration dates have been moved to Nov. 1 for driver’s licenses, state IDs, and license plate stickers. Secretary of State Jesse White urged people to use the website http://www.cyberdriveillinois.com rather than coming in.
For those who do come in, masks are required and people are advised to wait outside. Due to social distancing, the number of people who can come in at a time is limited.
Those who do need a new driver’s license or state ID are advised to go to the nearest facilities – Chicago West at 5301 W. Lexington St., Bridgeview at 7358 W. 87th St., Joliet at 201 S. Joyce Rd., and beginning Wednesday, Midlothian at 14434 S. Pulaski Rd.