CHICAGO (CBS)– The Lakefront Trail is closed from Oak to Ohio streets due to high wave activity, Chicago’s Office of Emergency Management announced Monday.
— Chicago OEMC (@ChicagoOEMC) August 3, 2020
Breezy conditions are causing a Lakeshore Flood Advisory through Tuesday morning due to large waves and high water levels. This will cause also hazardous swimming conditions.
OEMC is advising the public to seek an alternate route.