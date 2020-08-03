DOWNLOAD NEW APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS)– The Lakefront Trail is closed from Oak to Ohio streets due to high wave activity, Chicago’s Office of Emergency Management announced Monday.

Breezy conditions are causing a Lakeshore Flood Advisory through Tuesday morning due to large waves and high water levels. This will cause also hazardous swimming conditions.

OEMC is advising the public to seek an alternate route.

 