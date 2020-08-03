CHICAGO (CBS)– The University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign has announced new protocol as students and staff prepare to return to campus this fall.

All faculty, staff and students will be required to undergo on-campus testing for COVID-19 in order to return to the university.

Chancellor Robert Jones announced “mandatory twice weekly testing will be required for all faculty, staff or students who participate in any on-campus activities.”

University officials said anyone visiting campus will have to go to a testing center and “have test results dated no more than four days prior to entering any university facility.”

The university is working with the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District to manage contact tracing and quarantine protocol for anyone who tests positive. Masks will be required in all university facilities.

In addition, the university community is now required to complete an online COVID-19 training by Aug. 24. There will be a schedule change that marks Nov. 20 as the last day of in-person instruction for the Fall 2020 semester.

To help monitor testing, Jones said the new “Safer in Illinois App,” created by the university, will display an “individual’s building entry status.”

UIUC testing sites and more information regarding the new protocol is available on the UIUC COVID-19 website.