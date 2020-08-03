CHICAGO (CBS) — With coronavirus cases on the rise in suburban Cook County, the Cook County Department of Public Health has issued more restrictive guidelines when it comes to certain settings.

Those settings include bars, fitness clubs, and personal care businesses, among others.

The department noted that COVID-19 cases are on the rise in suburban Cook County – particularly among young adults in their 20s. The overall daily case count is now back where it was in March, and COVID-19 cases among those in their 20s are now about 2.5 times higher than they were at the end of March.

The age group now has the highest rates of COVID-19 in suburban Cook.

As of this past Friday, there was an eight-day increase in COVID-19 positivity rates in suburban Cook County and a two-day increase in hospital admissions. The positivity rate rose from 5.2 percent on July 22 to 5.8 percent on July 31. That is enough to require mitigation under the Restore Illinois Plan.

With that in mind, bars, taverns, breweries, and other establishments that serve alcohol, but not food, have been asked to serve customer outside only. Restaurants that serve alcohol must continue to abide by the existing rules.

The maximum party size at any restaurant or bar will be limited to six, and indoor fitness class sizes will be limited to 10.

Personal care businesses have been asked to halt services such as shaves and facials that require the removal of face masks.

Residential property managers are asked to limit guest entry to six people to prevent indoor gatherings or parties.

Meanwhile, businesses and workplaces are asked to put remote work plans in place for high-risk individuals and to support telework for as many people as possible.

Retail stores are asked to go on maintaining no more than 50 percent capacity.

The guidance applies to suburban Cook County, with the exception of Evanston, Skokie, and Oak Park.

The city of Chicago reinstated similar restrictions back on Friday, July 24.