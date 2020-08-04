CHICAGO (CBS) — One person suffered injuries in a fiery crash on the Dan Ryan Expressway Monday afternoon.
The crash happened around 3:30 p.m. on the northbound Dan Ryan near 79th Street, according to Illinois State Police.
Two cars were in the left lane when for unknown reasons, one driver failed to slow down and hit the other’s car, state police said. The second car caught on fire.
The driver of the first car fled the scene of the crash, while the driver of the second car suffered minor injuries, state police said.
Previously, Chicago Police officers had found a dog on the expressway at 71st Street, state police said. Officers and Animal Care and Control picked up the dog and got the animal off the roadway.
Early reports indicated that the crash had happened when the first driver swerved to avoid the dog.
Following the crash, the left two lanes of the northbound Dan Ryan at 79th Street were closed from 3:37 p.m. to 4:15 p.m.