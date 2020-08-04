Chicago Weather: Warming Up For The Rest Of The WeekCool conditions on Tuesday will give way to a warm-up for the rest of the week.

Chicago Public Schools Expected To Announce Plan For Only Remote Learning; Chicago Teachers Union Had Called For Possible Strike VoteAn unnamed source confirmed to CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov the union plans to convene its House of Delegates next week to discuss a process led by rank and file members to take a strike vote to demand remote learning at CPS in the fall.

Chicago Rapper FBG Duck Killed, 2 Others Injured, In Shooting On Oak Street Near Magnificent MileUp to three people were shot in broad daylight Tuesday afternoon on Oak Street near the Magnificent Mile.

Attorney Claims Top Judges Enabled Embattled Lawyer David Pasulka To Have Unchecked Power In Selecting Family LawyersA Chicago area attorney on Tuesday was calling for the resignation of Cook County’s chief judge and the presiding judge of the Domestic Relations division, for allowing what he calls unchecked power in how attorneys are selected by the courts in messy divorce cases.