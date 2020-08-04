BARRINGTON, Ill. (CBS) — Upset parents protested in Barrington Tuesday night over the district’s plan to start the school year with remote learning.
“I think this is child abuse, frankly,” said Marie Sweeney. “These are American rights, land of the free, and to be educated.”
School board members explained at a meeting Tuesday why they made an about-face. District 220 had initially announced a hybrid approach with both in-person classes and remote learning.
But amid the coronavirus pandemic, the board ultimately decided e-learning would be the safer option.
Parents say they are now left scrambling for child care and worried about the quality of their children’s education.