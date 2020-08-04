CHICAGO (CBS)– Big Star in Wicker Park was forced to close after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.
”We will be closed for a few days as the restaurant undergoes a deep clean and complete sanitization,” Restaurant officials announced on Instagram. “In the meantime, we are coordinating COVID-19 tests for each of our team members at Big Star Wicker Park. ”
If you were are the restaurant this past weekend, you may want to get tested.