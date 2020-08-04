CHICAGO (CBS)– Below-average temperatures continue.
Tuesday’s temperatures will be in the low 70s with isolated showers possible in the morning.
Lakeshore fooding concerns continue with waves up to 10 feet. A Lakeshore Flood Advisory is in place until 4 p.m. Dangerous swimming conditions will continue until Wednesday morning.
Wednesday will be a warmer day as temperatures climb near the 80s with sunny skies.
By the end of the week, the heat kicks in with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. Rain chances return this weekend.