CHICAGO (CBS) — For the 14th day in a row, Illinois is reporting new COVID-19 cases in the four figures, with 1,471 new confirmed cases announced Tuesday, including 19 additional deaths.
The Illinois Department of Public Health said Illinois has confirmed a total of 184,712 coronavirus cases and 7,545 deaths since the start of the pandemic.
The new deaths reported on Tuesday included a teen in Cook County. The rest of the deaths reported Tuesday were individuals 60 or older.
In the past 24 hours, Illinois labs have reported a total of 42,598 COVID-19 tests, for a one-day positive test rate of 3.5%. The statewide average positive test rate for the past week stands at 3.9%, up from 3.1% two weeks ago, and up from 2.5% in early July.
As of Monday night, 1,496 virus patients were being treated in Illinois hospitals, including 365 in intensive care units, and 125 on ventilators. The statewide hospitalization numbers in Illinois have been relatively flat since late June.
So far, the vast majority of COVID-19 patients have recovered from the disease, with a 95% statewide recovery rate as of Monday. The state’s recovery rate calculates the number of people who have tested positive for the virus, and have survived at least 42 days after their test.