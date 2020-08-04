CHICAGO (CBS) — A third man has been charged with murder in the July 4th death of 7-year-old Natalia Wallace, who was shot and killed while playing in her grandmother’s front yard in the South Austin neighborhood.

Chicago Police said 30-year-old Terrell Boyd, of Racine, Wisconsin, was arrested Monday evening in Racine and has been extradited to Chicago. He has been charged with one count of first-degree murder and one count of aggravated battery, and is due to appear in bond court Tuesday afternoon.

Police and prosecutors have said Natalia was playing in her grandmother’s front yard on the 100 block of North Latrobe Avenue shortly after 7 p.m. on July 4, when four men pulled up in a white Subaru Legacy, and three passengers got out and started shooting.

The shooting was apparent retaliation for a June 29 shooting that killed one of the gunmen’s brothers, authorities have said. Police and prosecutors said the suspects are purported gang members who believed the gunman from the earlier shooting lived on the same block of Latrobe as Natalia’s grandmother.

Boyd is the third man charged in the case. Davion Mitchell, 22, and Reginald Merrill, 33, both were charged in the case last month, and are being held without bond. Police have said Merrill was the getaway driver, and Mitchell and Boyd were two of three gunmen. Police are still seeking the fourth suspect in the case.

Cook County prosecutors have said Merrill was behind the wheel of a white Subaru Legacy when it pulled up on the 100 block of North Latrobe shortly after 7 p.m. on July 4, when three passengers got out of the car and started shooting.

Natalia she was shot in the head. A Chicago Police officer gave Natalia CPR, but she did not survive. She was pronounced dead at Stroger Hospital. At the time she was killed, Natalia, who had had just finished the first grade at Crown Community Academy of Fine Arts Center, was visiting her grandmother for a 4th of July party.

A 32-year-old man was also wounded in the shooting, police said. He transported himself to Mount Sinai Hospital in fair condition with a gunshot wound to the ankle and a graze wound to the leg.

CBS 2’s Marissa Parra spoke with Natalia’s family, who were with her in her final moments.

“Kids outside playing, they shouldn’t have to worry about guns and people shooting,” said Natalia’s father, Nathan Wallace.

Shelley Fulton, who is Natalia’s great-great aunt and was like a third parent to her, rubbed her back in her final moments.

“She said, ‘Your baby’s shot!’ and I jumped the flight of stairs to come downstairs, and I found my baby laying here, and I’ll never be the same,” Fulton said. “It’s got to stop, this killing. These are innocent kids. She was only 7 years old.”

“She’d smile and always tell me, ‘I love you,’” Fulton said.