By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:30th Street, 50th Avenue, Cicero, Cicero shooting

CICERO, Ill. (CBS) — A 15-year-old boy was shot and wounded during a fight in Cicero late Wednesday afternoon.

A group of three or four teenagers was in a fight in the middle of the street near 30th Street and 50th Avenue around 5:20 p.m., according to Cicero Town spokesman Ray Hanania.

One of them pulled out a gun and fired several times, Hanania said.

A 15-year-old boy was shot in the leg and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

No one was in custody Wednesday evening.

 