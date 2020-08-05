CICERO, Ill. (CBS) — A 15-year-old boy was shot and wounded during a fight in Cicero late Wednesday afternoon.
A group of three or four teenagers was in a fight in the middle of the street near 30th Street and 50th Avenue around 5:20 p.m., according to Cicero Town spokesman Ray Hanania.
One of them pulled out a gun and fired several times, Hanania said.
A 15-year-old boy was shot in the leg and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
No one was in custody Wednesday evening.