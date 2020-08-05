CHICAGO (CBS) — Two men were shot and wounded Wednesday evening in Albany Park.
Police said officers were called to the area of Lawrence and Hamlin avenues for the shooting.
A 63-year-old man was shot in the arm and the chest, and the 45-year-old man was shot in the leg.
The older man was was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition. The younger man was taken to AMITA Health St. Francis Hospital in Evanston in fair condition, police said.
Further details were not immediately available.