CHICAGO (CBS) — An 8-year-old boy and three men were shot and wounded Wednesday night in the North Lawndale neighborhood.
The victims were standing on the sidewalk in the 700 block of South Karlov Avenue, near Fifth Avenue, when someone in a black sport-utility vehicle came out and fired shots, police said.
The 8-year-old boy was taken to an area hospital in fair condition with gunshot wounds to both legs, police said.
A 26-year-old man was shot in the top left arm, another 26-year-old man was shot in the left leg, and a 36-year-old man was also shot in the left leg.
All were also hospitalized in fair condition.
Late Wednesday night, no one was in custody. Area Four detectives were investigating.