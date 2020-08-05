CHICAGO (CBS) — The Bears are ramping things up at camp, moving toward the first day in pads in just under two weeks.
Everyone, including the quarterbacks, has been wearing masks for walkthroughs.
Thursday is the deadline for players to opt out this season amid coronavirus concerns.
As they try to make that decision, the Bears have included the players’ families in the process.
“We had a good meeting via Zoom with all the families – everybody, every member that’s in the different tiers – for their families – a bunch of kids, a bunch of wives, husbands, brothers, sisters were on the call, and we asked a lot of good questions and got a lot of good answers,” said Bears Head Coach Matt Nagy. “For us, we just are understanding that we’re taking this very seriously. The mask deal is real. You’ve got to treat it like everybody has it. In my opinion, you’ve got to treat like you have it.”
Last week, Bears nose tackle Eddie Goldman informed the team that he is skipping the season due to COVID-19 concerns.