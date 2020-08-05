CHICAGO (CBS) — Public health officials announced Wednesday that another 30 people have died of COVID-19 in Illinois, and 1,759 new virus cases have been confirmed in the past day, while the state also reported the second-most tests performed since the start of the pandemic.
Illinois has now seen 15 days in a row with more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases.
The Illinois Department of Public Health said there have been a total of 186,471 confirmed virus cases and 7,573 deaths statewide since the start of the pandemic.
The newest cases came as Illinois labs reported a total of 46,668 virus tests in the past 24 hours, the second most so far during the coronavirus outbreak, for a one-day positivity rate of 3.8%. The statewide average positive test rate for the past week stands at 3.9%, up from 3.2% two weeks ago, and up from 2.5% in early July.
As of Tuesday night, 1,552 people in Illinois were hospitalized for COVID-19, including 368 people in intensive care units, and 129 on ventilators. It’s the first time since July 8 that Illinois has reported more than 1,500 virus hospitalizations, although those totals have hovered between 1,300 and 1,490 for more than a month.
So far, the vast majority of COVID-19 patients have recovered from the disease, with a 95% statewide recovery rate as of Monday. The state’s recovery rate calculates the number of people who have tested positive for the virus, and have survived at least 42 days after their test.