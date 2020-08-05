Abreu Hits Tiebreaking Single In 7th As White Sox Beat Brewers AgainJose Abreu hit a tiebreaking single in the seventh inning, helping Lucas Giolito and the Chicago White Sox edge the Milwaukee Brewers.

Cubs Hold Off Royals Again For 5th Win In A RowJason Heyward, Jason Kipnis and Willson Contreras homered and the Chicago Cubs overcame another shaky outing by closer Craig Kimbrel to beat the Kansas City Royals Tuesday night for their fifth straight win.

Unlike Illinois Youth Sport Restrictions, Kids In Indiana Can Play Ball, 'To Proceed As Planned'"It's sort of a recipe for disaster."

TPC Harding Park Profile: Municipal Gem Hosts The PGA ChampionshipWith the 2020 PGA Championship, TPC Harding Park, one of the country's best municipal courses, will add another chapter to its storied history.

No Fans In The Stands At This Year's Indianapolis 500It was a flip for Penske, who purchased the iconic speedway in January and has spent every day since upgrading his new showplace to prepare for his favorite race.

Oilers Beat Blackhawks 6-3Edmonton outshot Chicago 35-26, after being outshot 42-29 in the opener.