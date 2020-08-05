CHICAGO (CBS)– A Chicago police officer was shot in the Lawndale neighborhood early Wednesday morning.
According to police, officers responded to a call of domestic violence at a third floor apartment in the 1300 block of South Lawndale Avenue around 3:45 a.m.
As officers tried to deescalate the situation, the offender fired shots at police from the 3rd floor window and struck an officer. Police did not fire shots.
The officer was shot in the leg and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital.
The suspect is in custody. Police Supt. David Brown confirmed the suspect is a felony gun offender.
The area between 16th Street and Roosevelt Road is closed off due to police activity.
Brown confirmed this was the 4th CPD officer shot by a suspect in the last week.
