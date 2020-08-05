CROWN POINT, Ind. (CBS) — A former St. John, Indiana police commander and town council president has pleaded guilty to three counts of battery.
Michael Fryzel, 57, was sentenced Thursday to one year of probation. The CBS 2 Investigators have been looking into allegations against Fryzel for years.
As part of the plea deal, Fryzel admitted to making inappropriate comments and touching three women between January and March of 2015, while they worked at the St. John Police Department.
Fryzel, who had been the second in command at the police department, second in command, abruptly resigned in March 2015.
On Wednesday night, one of his victims told CBS 2 Investigator Brad Edwards, “I am glad to see justice has prevailed, finally.”