CHICAGO (CBS) — U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis, who represents a large swath of downstate Illinois, has tested positive for COVID-19.
Davis (R-Illinois), whose large district includes all or parts of Bloomington, Carlinville, Champaign, Decatur, Godfrey, Taylorville, and Urbana, announced the positive test on Wednesday/
“Since the beginning of this pandemic, I have taken my temperature twice daily because serving in Congress means I interact with many people, and it’s my duty to protect the health of those I serve. This morning, my temperature clocked in at 99 degrees Fahrenheit, which is higher than normal for me,” Davis wrote.
He continued: “Because of the high temperature, my wife and I received a test this morning. While my test came back positive, my wife’s test came back negative. My staff who I’ve worked with in-person this week have received negative tests as well. Other than a higher-than-normal temperature, I am showing no symptoms at this time and feel fine.”
Davis said he had consulted with the Office of the Attending Physician of Congress and local county health officials, and is also contacting all constituents he may have met with in the 48 hours prior.
“My staff and I take COVID-19 very seriously. My wife is a nurse and a cancer survivor, which puts her in an at-risk category like so many Americans. My office and I have always followed and will continue to follow CDC guidelines, use social distancing, and wear masks or face coverings when social distancing cannot be maintained,” Davis wrote.
Davis wrote that public events planned by his office will be postponed until he receives a negative test. He said he will continue to serve his constituents on a virtual basis from home, and district offices throughout central and southwestern Illinois will remain open.