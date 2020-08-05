CHICAGO (CBS)– The Indiana State Health Department reported an additional 740 confirmed COVID-19 cases.
A total of 2,805 Indiana residents have died from COVID-19 out of the nearly 70,000 infected.
The latest #COVID19 case information for #Indiana is now available on the ISDH website.
Here are the updated numbers:
🔹 Total positive cases: 69,975
🔹 Total deaths: 2,805
🔹 Tests reported to ISDH: 792,225
— Indiana State Department of Health (@StateHealthIN) August 5, 2020
In Lake County, Indiana, 83 new cases were reported and there have been 273 deaths. throughout the county. The 7-day positivity rate is 7.4%.
In total, Lake County has reported over 7,200 cases.
Testing site locations can be found at www.coronavirus.in.gov.