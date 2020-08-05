DOWNLOAD NEW APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS)– The Indiana State Health Department reported an additional 740 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

A total of 2,805 Indiana residents have died from COVID-19 out of the nearly 70,000 infected.

In Lake County, Indiana, 83 new cases were reported and there have been 273 deaths. throughout the county. The 7-day positivity rate is 7.4%.

In total, Lake County has reported over 7,200 cases.

Testing site locations can be found at www.coronavirus.in.gov.