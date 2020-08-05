'Some Players Embrace It, Some Are Still Struggling With It,' Says Nick Faldo On Spectator-Free TournamentsEven without fans on site, the PGA Championship at TPC Harding Park will seem much as it otherwise would on TV. In some ways, it will be better.

'Toughest Test These Guys Have Faced So Far,' Says Dottie Pepper On PGA Championship At TPC Harding ParkThe PGA Championship at TPC Harding Park begins an incredible 11-month stretch for the PGA Tour, with career-making possibilities.

Big Ten Football Season Set To Begin On Labor Day WeekendThe Big Ten was the last of the Power Five conferences to announce its schedule as college football navigates how to play games amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Amanda Balionis On 2020 PGA Championship At TPC Harding Park: 'The Ball Is Not Going To Go As Far As We're Used To Seeing The Last Six Weeks'The CBS Sports golf reporter discusses this week's PGA Championship, the first major of the season, and how the course and weather will challenge players.

Abreu Hits Tiebreaking Single In 7th As White Sox Beat Brewers AgainJose Abreu hit a tiebreaking single in the seventh inning, helping Lucas Giolito and the Chicago White Sox edge the Milwaukee Brewers.

Cubs Hold Off Royals Again For 5th Win In A RowJason Heyward, Jason Kipnis and Willson Contreras homered and the Chicago Cubs overcame another shaky outing by closer Craig Kimbrel to beat the Kansas City Royals Tuesday night for their fifth straight win.