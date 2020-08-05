CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was shot and wounded Wednesday afternoon outside a Staples store on Clinton Street near Roosevelt Road.
The man, whose age was not known as of the late afternoon, was standing in front of the Staples store in the 1100 block of South Clinton Street around 1:15 p.m., when someone came up to him and they got into a quarrel, police said.
The assailant took out a gun during the quarrel and shot the man in the right side of his body and the left side of his abdomen.
He was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in critical condition, police said.
A gunman was in custody late Wednesday afternoon. Area Three detectives were investigating.