CHICAGO (CBS) — While CPS leaders urge parents to prepare, it’s not an easy task to take on.

CBS 2’s Steven Graves spent the day talking to parents and has more from CPS headquarters.

It’s a mixed reaction, talking to several parents. Some worry about technology, but retty much all are dealing with tricky work situations that they hope don’t affect their kids’ education.

Mom of two Vanessa Herrera gives Chicago Public Schools an “A” grade on its recent decision to go with remote learning this fall.

“I think it’s the best choice in terms of the safety and health of all of our students,” Herrera said.

Her second and sixth grader at Orozco Community Academy already have a system down for the first months of remote learning. Last spring, her son posed for physical education pictures to send teachers. Each child had their own space with snack breaks.

But it’s far from easy.

“And then as a parent, I was still working from home, but making sure that I had enough time to focus on them and give them the right support,” Herrera said. She believed there were gaps in learning in the beginning stages last spring.

“It’s really going to be a critical planning time right now,” Herrera said.

Planning for CPS and those parents. Some who responded to a system survey saying that despite the COVID-19 pandemic, they would feel comfortable sending children to school. About 30% of high school and elementary school parents responded that way.

“Being actually in the classroom, I feel is better. Because some kids don’t log in. A lot of kids don’ t know how to get on Zoom,” said Janice Anthony.

She takes care of her sister’s kids, four of them, in Chicago Public Schools. Right now, technology is an issue. WiFi connection is spotty and they’re waiting on laptops. And reaching out to non-profits for help is tough.

“Because (not) everybody doesn’t have phones either,” she said.

Then add balancing a job that’s not remote.

“Because you don’t always have someone there to be with the kids,” Anthony said.

Herrera said that issue is one of the top concerns she’s hearing from her friends.

“I feel it. It’s heartfelt to know you’re stuck in that predicament,” Herrera said.

The details on that childcare front are still unclear, other than that school officials are working with community partners.