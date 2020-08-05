CHICAGO (CBS) — Illinois State Police on Wednesday continued to investigate a crash on the Eisenhower Expressway earlier this week that left one person dead and four others injured.
The crash happened at 12:55 p.m. Monday on the inbound Eisenhower at Paulina Street. A 2007 white Infiniti and a 2015 blue Mitsubishi were involved.
State police said the two cars were heading east on the Eisenhower when for unknown reasons, the Infiniti rear-ended the Mitsubishi. The driver of the Infiniti went on to lose control and veered off the roadway, went up the embankment, and hit a tree.
A 19-year-old passenger in the Infiniti was killed, Illinois State Police said. The driver of that car – a 19-year-old man from Madison, Wisconsin – and another passenger, also 19 years old and from Chicago, were taken to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries. The surviving passenger’s injuries were serious, state police said.
The driver of the Mitsubishi – a 56-year-old woman from Hanover Park – and her passenger, an 18-year-old woman also from Hanover Park, were also taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The eastbound Eisenhower was closed at Paulina Street for hours after the crash.