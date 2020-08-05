CHICAGO (CBS) — The White Sox’ Nick Madrigal has a separated left shoulder and is headed to the injured list.
General Manager Rick Hahn is hopeful that Madrigal can be back by the end of the month, but he may need offseason surgery.
Meanwhile, Edwin Encarnación is day-to-day after suffering a shoulder injury.
But the Sox have still won six straight.
“We haven’t had our lineup that we projected out to have for long-term out there yet this season due to the injuries. So I do think even as fine as an offensive unit as we’ve had so far, I think we need a little bit more dangerous, certainly in the coming years if not at some point over the course of the 2020 season,” Hahn said.