Cubs Win-Streak Over As They Get Clobbered By RoyalsThe Kansas City Royals stopped a six-game slide by pounding the Chicago Cubs on Thursday night.

'After I Found Out I Was Having A Girl, It Was Even More Motivation To Come Back And Play': Michelle Wie West Joins 'We Need To Talk' On CBS Ahead Of PGA ChampionshipThe five-time LPGA Tour winner discusses her journey to motherhood, transition to broadcasting and the desire to come back and play this Saturday on We Need To Talk on CBS.

Toews' 2nd Goal Breaks Late Tie, Blackhawks Beat OilersThe Chicago Blackhawks had a 4-3 win over the Edmonton Oilers in Game 3 of their qualifying round series Wednesday night.

Yu Darvish Pitches Cubs Past Royals For Sixth Straight WinYu Darvish pitched seven sharp innings and the Chicago Cubs beat the skidding Kansas City Royals 6-1 on Wednesday night for their sixth straight victory.

White Sox Winning Streak Over As They Lose To BrewersAdrian Houser dominated over seven innings and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the White Sox Wednesday night to snap Chicago’s six-game win streak.

White Sox GM Rick Hahn Hopes Nick Madrigal Can Be Back By Month's End After InjuryThe White Sox’ Nick Madrigal has a separated left shoulder and is headed to the injured list.