CHICAGO (CBS) — Ald. Michael Scott Jr. (24th) announced Thursday that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Scott said on Friday, July 31, his West Side ward – in conjunction with the Ogden (10th) and Harrison (11th) police districts, held a Bike the Boulevard event to encourage safe and positive community activity. Onsite coronavirus testing was offered at the site, and Scott took at test himself.

On Thursday, that test came back positive, he said in a statement.

“I am home now, currently with no symptoms. I am following all the necessary health protocols in accordance with the Chicago Department of Public Health. As a public official, it is my responsibility to share this news because I have a public facing life,” Scott said in the statement. “I understand how crucial it is to offer clear communication with my constituents, community members, and elected officials during these difficult times to keep us all safe. Thank you to everyone for your support of me and my family at this time.”

Scott is chairman of the City Council’s Education Committee. On Wednesday, he appeared at a news conference with Mayor Lori Lightfoot, city Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady, and Chicago Public Schools chief executive officer Janice Jackson as they announced that CPS was going to start the school year with remote learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the news conference, everyone present practiced social distancing – standing about 6 feet apart.

We did notice Dr. Arwady finish speaking and briefly pass by the alderman when neither was wearing masks.

The Mayor’s office told CBS 2 late Thursday night that Arwady was tested and her results were negative. Mayor Lightfoot also tested negative, according to a statement:

“We have learned that Alderman Michael Scott, who was an attendee at yesterday’s press conference, has tested positive for COVID-19. The Alderman was asymptomatic and is following all of the necessary health protocols. In coordination with the Chicago Department of Public Health, we are reaching out to all those who interacted with Alderman Scott to provide guidance on how they can get tested and any other health and safety measures they should take at this time. We will also be conducting a deep clean of the press conference space and the additional spaces where the Alderman interacted in the building.

“Mayor Lightfoot has been tested for COVID-19 since yesterday’s press conference, and her results have come back negative. She will continue to follow the guidance of the Department of Public Health over the course of the standard 14-day incubation period. She will not be quarantining given that she was not in close proximity with the Alderman for an extended period of time, per CDPH and CDC guidelines on quarantining. All participants were wearing masks and practicing proper social distancing for the duration of yesterday’s press conference.”

Ald. Carrie Austin (34th) also announced she had COVID-19 last month.