CHICAGO (CBS) — A 30-year-old man has been charged with five counts of attempted murder, after opening fire on police officers responding to a domestic violence call on Wednesday, shooting one officer in the leg.

Anthony Marks, of the 1300 block of South Lawndale Avenue, was arrested shortly before 4 a.m. Wednesday, after her fired shots at police from the window of his 3rd floor apartment, police said.

Officers were responding to a domestic violence call involving Marks at about 3:45 a.m., and were talking to him to try to deescalate the situation when he pulled out a handgun and started shooting at the officers. One officer was shot in the leg, and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot said she spoke to the wounded officer Wednesday morning, and wished him a speedy recovery.

“As you would expect, he’s tired, and suffering from the trauma that he received, but in very good spirits,” she said.

Marks was due to appear for a bond hearing Thursday afternoon.

The wounded officer was the fourth CPD officer shot by a suspect in the last week.

Three officers were shot on Thursday outside the Grand Central District police station at 5555 W. Grand Av., when a handcuffed suspect managed to get his hands in front of him, and pull out a gun he had concealed during his arrest. The most seriously wounded officer was still in the hospital on Tuesday, but out of a medically induced coma.

The gunman, 26-year-old Lovelle Jordan, of Maywood, has been charged with six felony counts of attempted murder, one felony count of aggravated possession of a stolen motor vehicle, two felony counts of drug possession, one felony count of illegal possession of a weapon by a felon, one felony count of being an armed habitual criminal, and two misdemeanor counts of resisting arrest, police said. He is being held without bail.

“It stands as the latest searing reminder of the danger our officers face every single day they put on the uniform and walk out their front door. I want to applaud the officers on the scene for their professionalism in handling the situation despite incredibly dangerous circumstances,” Lightfoot said of the officers who have been shot in the past week.

This is a developing story.