GLENVIEW, Ill. (CBS) — A 15-year-old boy died after being found stabbed this week in Glenview.
Police were called at 7:07 p.m. Wednesday to the 1200 block of Greenwood Road in Glenview, where they found Elias Valdez, 15, of unincorporated Glenview, lying in a grassy area with a puncture wound to his chest.
Valdez was taken to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, where he died in surgery, police said.
Glenview police and the North Regional Major Crimes Task Force were investigating the incident Thursday.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Glenview Police Department Tipline at (847) 901-6055 or to email gpdtipline@glenview.il.us.