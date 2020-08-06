CHICAGO (CBS)– For some, writing a cover letter is the most dreaded part of the job application.
What do you put in it? How long should it be? This week, the career coach is giving her best advice as CBS 2 continues Working For Chicago to bring you help and resources in this job crisis.
“If you see that’s it s optional to submit a cover letter, I always recommend that you do,” Lynee Alves, president of Interview Like An Expert, said. “This is an opportunity for you to do a little bit extra work and stand out as a candidate.”
Alves, says the cover letter can be simple with these three steps:
- Start by expressing your interest in the role.
- Next, tell the employer one to two things about your experience that would make you a great fit for the role.
- Then, close by letting them know you would welcome the opportunity to schedule a phone call or meeting to discuss your qualifications and highlight the value you can bring to the role.
“The most important thing is that the content of your cover letter be high quality, no typos,” Alves said. “Make sure you don’t repeat words. Make sure you have somebody look at it who’s a good editor, a good writer before you submit it.”