CHICAGO (CBS) — For the second time in a week, Illinois is reporting more than 1,900 new COVID-19 cases statewide, the highest daily total since the end of May.
The Illinois Department of Public Health on Thursday announced 1,953 new confirmed cases of the virus, including 21 additional deaths. It’s only the second time since May 24 that Illinois has reported more than 1,900 new cases. The state also reported 1,941 new cases on Friday.
The new cases announced Friday came as IDPH reported 41,686 virus tests in the past 24 hours, for a one-day positive test rate of 4.7%. The seven-day statewide positive test rate for the past week is up to 4.0%, compared to 3.4% two weeks ago, and 2.5% in early July.
Since the start of the pandemic, Illinois has reported a total of 188,424 cases, including 7,594 deaths, according to IDPH.
As of Wednesday night, 1,517 virus patients were being treated in Illinois hospitals, including 346 in intensive care, and 132 on ventilators.
So far, the vast majority of COVID-19 patients have recovered from the disease, with a 95% statewide recovery rate as of Thursday. The state’s recovery rate calculates the number of people who have tested positive for the virus, and have survived at least 42 days after their test.