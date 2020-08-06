CHICAGO (CBS) — DePaul University confirmed a student on its Lincoln Park campus has tested positive for the coronavirus.

School officials said the student was last at Centennial Hall Wednesday. That student apartment building is being thoroughly cleaned and disinfected.

An email was sent to all faculty, staff and students making them aware of that positive case.

The email said in part “we are writing to inform you that a student has tested positive for COVID-19. The student was last at Centennial Hall on August 5, 2020. To ensure the health and safety of our community, following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), appropriate areas in Centennial Hall will receive a thorough cleaning and disinfection.”

The school added “individuals who have been identified as having been in prolonged close contact with this individual have been notified via a separate communication. As a reminder, prolonged close contact is defined as being within 6 feet of an infected person for 15 minutes or more. Those who had brief, casual contact with an infected individual are not considered at great risk. As always, everyone should monitor their health and stay at home if they develop symptoms. Anyone who develops severe symptoms should seek medical care immediately. ”

Anyone with questions or wanting more information on campus COVID-19 policies is asked to go to Return to Campus site on its website at go.depaul.edu/return and DePaulCommunityHealth@depaul.edu.