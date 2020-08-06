CHICAGO (CBS)– A local organization is helping kids prepare for the upcoming school year, while staying safe from COVID-19.
On Aug. 22, Earth’s Remedies, a local nonprofit, is hosting the “Fresh To School” event where kids can get free hair cuts and braiding.
The event will feature warm meals, music and art at Store Front Events located at 2620 North Ave. The event welcomes families in need from the Austin, Garfield Park, Douglas Park, Humboldt Park, North Lawndale and Homan Square neighborhoods.
The event will run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
On Aug. 30, the organization will host the “Fresh to School Event” to give away school and baby supplies along with community resources. The event will take place from 1 to 4 p.m. at 481 W. Washington Blvd.
COVID-19 health resources will be provided at both events.
Earth’s Remedies started the “Save the West-side, Chicago” GoFundMe page to help minority brown and black owned businesses recover. Having raised over $40,000, additional resources and support are now being given to West Side and neighboring communities.