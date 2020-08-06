Toews' 2nd Goal Breaks Late Tie, Blackhawks Beat OilersThe Chicago Blackhawks had a 4-3 win over the Edmonton Oilers in Game 3 of their qualifying round series Wednesday night.

Yu Darvish Pitches Cubs Past Royals For Sixth Straight WinYu Darvish pitched seven sharp innings and the Chicago Cubs beat the skidding Kansas City Royals 6-1 on Wednesday night for their sixth straight victory.

White Sox Winning Streak Over As They Lose To BrewersAdrian Houser dominated over seven innings and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the White Sox Wednesday night to snap Chicago’s six-game win streak.

White Sox GM Rick Hahn Hopes Nick Madrigal Can Be Back By Month's End After InjuryThe White Sox’ Nick Madrigal has a separated left shoulder and is headed to the injured list.

Bears Hold Zoom Meeting With Players' Families As Deadline Approaches For Players To Opt Out Due To PandemicThe Bears are ramping things up at camp, moving toward the first day in pads in just under two weeks.

'Some Players Embrace It, Some Are Still Struggling With It,' Says Nick Faldo On Spectator-Free TournamentsEven without fans on site, the PGA Championship at TPC Harding Park will seem much as it otherwise would on TV. In some ways, it will be better.